City partnership aims to reform juvenile justice system

Representatives from the 16th Judicial District, Charlottesville Police Department, the city’s human services department and the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice are part of the local project team.

Focus groups with families and youth involved, or previously involved, in the juvenile justice system are part of the planning phases. Equity and family engagement are underlying components throughout the transformation process.

West said there are two pillars to the foundation’s vision: diversion and probation.

“We know that diversion is severely underutilized throughout our country, across the board. And we believe that over 60% of young people who come into contact with the [prison] system can be better served by diversion,” she said.

West said this can be done through community-led programs that focus on lifting young people up and helping them to build positive relationships.

She said probation should only be reserved for more extreme cases.

“If young people are not involved in the system, they are more likely to be successful throughout their lives,” she said.