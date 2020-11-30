City ordered to pay court costs following Kessler FOIA lawsuit

Later in the hearing, Kessler called Wheeler to the stand. Wheeler testified that he became the FOIA officer for the city in February 2018 and was not aware of whether attempts were made to preserve text messages from city officials prior to him assuming the position.

When he received Kessler’s FOIA request in April 2019, Wheeler said he spoke to the person who had been Jones’ executive assistant and was told that the Jones’ phone had been wiped.

“The phone had no information on it and so there were no responsive documents,” Wheeler said.

As for the portion of the request that asked for Jones’ emails, Wheeler said he misread Kessler’s FOIA request as only asking for text messages. After reviewing the exchange with counsel, Wheeler said he provided Kessler with the requested emails on Nov. 24 of this year. During cross examination, Wheeler said that the failure to provide the emails to Kessler was not done knowingly or willfully.

The Nov. 24 response also included documents found during an additional search within Signer’s records and includes a few screenshots that appear to include some of Jones’ texts.