City man seeks to dismiss convictions in attempted capital murder case
City man seeks to dismiss convictions in attempted capital murder case

A Charlottesville man is seeking to vacate jury verdicts after he was found not guilty of attempted capital murder of a city policeman in 2018, but was convicted on six charges of shooting in an occupied dwelling.

In March, a Charlottesville Circuit Court jury recommended a total sentence of 12 years for Timothy Lamont Miles, 30; five years on one count of shooting in a building, two years on each of two other counts and one year on each of three other counts.

However, in the months since, Miles has seen a change in court-appointed counsel and has expressed an intent to file a motion for dismissal of his adjudications or for the entry of a new trial.

While no such motion has been filed on Miles behalf yet, the court did allow for the continuance of Miles' formal sentencing, which had been scheduled for Friday. 

A bond hearing for Miles scheduled instead of his sentencing was also delayed via a defense request, according to court documents. 

Miles will next appear for a bond hearing on Sept. 4.

