City argues Kessler public records lawsuit has no standing

Representing the city, attorney Elizabeth Southall argued that Kessler had no grounds to declaratory, injunctive and mandamus relief given the language of the records laws.

Much of Southall’s argument on standing centered on a recent Richmond case filed after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of various Confederate statues in the city of Richmond.

That lawsuit, filed by an anonymous resident of the area, briefly resulted in an injunction barring Stoney from ordering more monuments. However, the injunction was thrown out in August by the Supreme Court of Virginia, which ruled that the anonymous plaintiff had no legal standing to file suit because they “failed to allege a potentially viable right of action." This was due to a recent rewriting of the law that removed private right to action, leaving that up the the city government instead.

Similarly, Kessler has failed to allege a potentially viable private right of action, despite his claims that the texts could help him in rally lawsuits where he is a defendant, Southall said. Kessler has no more right to file FOIA requests than any other resident of Virginia, she said, and has no right of action under the PRA.