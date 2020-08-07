Charlottesville's stop-and-frisk data largely unchanged by pandemic

While the numbers are trending downward, the rate of decline is much sharper for white people than Black people.

The number of Black people stopped per month is down 27%, as is the number of Black people arrested. In comparison, police are stopping white people 53% less than September 2018 and arresting them 53% less.

The average number of people stopped per month is down 42% and the number of arrests are down 43%.

Between April and June, officers stopped a total of 108 people in 80 encounters, both low marks compared to other three-month periods. Of the people stopped, 68 were Black and 40 were white. Forty-seven people were arrested, of whom 27 were Black and 20 were white.

Rose Hill Drive saw the most stops over the three months with 14, followed by Ridge Street with eight and 29 North with six. The Corner, which usually sees some of the most encounters, only had one stop. The decline is likely because University of Virginia students were sent home before the school year ended and have yet to fully return to the city.