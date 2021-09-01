Charlottesville terminates Police Chief RaShall Brackney

After months of internal strife, Charlottesville has fired RaShall Brackney, chief of the Charlottesville Police Department.

According to a Wednesday news release, City Manager Chip Boyles exercised his right to terminate Brackney’s employment contract upon 90 days’ notice. Brackney, who was hired by the city in June 2018, will be on paid administrative release until Nov. 30.

“I am looking for a new leadership direction in the department and we will start the search for our next Chief immediately,” said Boyles. “We wish Dr. Brackney all the best in her future endeavors.”

Brackney’s termination meets the not-for-cause criteria of her employment contract, meaning she will be entitled to 12 months’ salary, 12 months’ lump sum contribution to a city retirement plan and severance equal to six months’ premium health insurance coverage, if she is on the city’s COBRA health insurance.

As of July 2020, Brackney was making $162,198.40, though it is likely she received a raise in 2021 along with the rest of the city’s employees.

Assistant Chief of Police James Mooney, who was set to retire Wednesday, will remain in his position in an apparent reversal of decisions.