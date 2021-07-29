Charlottesville rape case heading for trial

During cross-examination, Dortch’s appointed attorney, Mike Hallahan, asked Bowlin why the police obtained a warrant for Dortch’s DNA if the first swab of the victim’s hands had been a match. Bowlin said the request for an additional DNA swab was made by the lab and he did not know why the request was made.

Bowlin also said Dortch had been a person of interest prior to the return of the DNA evidence due to footage from a nearby convenience store in the area that depicted him wearing clothing that matched the victim’s description.

Hallahan did not try to contest the probable cause standard for the rape and abduction charges, but did point to a lack of evidence of a firearm. No firearm was located or seized during the investigation, he said.

“He might have had a gun, he might not have had a gun; all we know is that the victim perceived a gun and no gun has been found,” Hallahan said.

Pather countered this argument, pointing to code sections and previous cases that evidence of a physical firearm is not necessary for the two firearms charges facing Dortch. Precedent indicates that only the threat of violence via an object of instrumentality is necessary, Pather said, sharing an example of someone sticking their hands into their pocket to imply they have a firearm.

After a brief recess, Judge Andrew Sneathern certified all four charges against Dortch. The case will now proceed to a Charlottesville Circuit Court grand jury on Aug. 16 and is pre-set for a three-day jury trial beginning Dec. 13.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.