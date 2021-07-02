Charlottesville prosecutor Pather named among Influential Women of Law

Crediting the hard work of her family, Pather said she could not have achieved this recognition without them.

“My grandfather was involved in the anti-apartheid movement and my mother was a trailblazer as the first woman oral pathologist in South Africa,” she said. “Receiving this award is thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of my family who made this possible.”

After moving to the United States, Pather received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia before attending law school at UVa.

In her first year of law school, Pather worked as an intern in the Charlottesville Public Defender’s Office and realized it was what she wanted to pursue after school. After graduating, Pather spent six and a half years as a public defender in Richmond before eventually returning to Charlottesville to work under then-Commonwealth’s Attorney Dave Chapman.

Pather’s work as a prosecutor often sees her handling domestic violence and sexual assault cases, which her colleague and friend Nina-Alice Antony, senior-assistant commonwealth's attorney for Charlottesville, characterizes as some of the most difficult cases.