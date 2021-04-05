Charlottesville police seek assistance as violence continues to escalate

Charlottesville police are asking community organizers and groups to help them quell violence in the city after an Easter holiday in which one man was wounded at a gathering and a dog was killed while sitting in a car.

Police responded to a half-dozen calls of gunshots and more than two dozen disorders over the holiday weekend, including a Friday night fight at a city saloon that left one man unconscious and three people jailed on charges of assault and battery.

The holiday gun violence is the most recent in a spate of shootings and shots fired that have occurred since the fall.

“I am sorry to report that violent interactions continue in this community and it is only a matter of time before there is additional loss of life,” Police Chief RaShall Brackney said in a prepared statement Monday.

“We are willing to partner with nonprofit organizations, faith-based groups and our neighborhood leaders to address this problem. The community must bear some responsibility for this spike in violence and we call upon the community to work with us on solutions.”

Police said they believe it was random gunfire in the 100 block of Hammond Street around 8:45 p.m. Sunday that took the life of a pet and put a man in the hospital with a gunshot wound.