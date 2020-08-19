Charlottesville officials seek to dismiss 'red flag' lawsuit

Charlottesville officials are seeking to dismiss a federal complaint from an Albemarle County man over Virginia's red flag law.
Filed last month by Earlysville resident Joseph Draego, the complaint alleges a swath of constitutional violations caused by the law, including infringements of First, Second, Sixth, Seventh and 14th Amendment rights.
The red flag law — which went into effect July 1 — allows authorities to obtain an emergency substantial-risk order that prevents a person from obtaining, possessing or transporting a firearm for up to 14 days.
Similar laws already have withstood legal scrutiny in other states, according to The Virginia Mercury, which cites rulings from Indiana, Connecticut and Florida that indicate red flag laws fall within governments’ established powers to regulate firearms.
Despite being a resident of Albemarle County, Draego’s lawsuit names as defendants Joe Platania, Charlottesville's commonwealth’s attorney, and RaShall Brackney, the city's police chief, and argues that any attorney for the commonwealth or a police officer has the ability to seek such an order.
According to the Charlottesville Police Department and Platania, neither agency has sought to obtain such an order since the law went into effect.
“Having said that, if a community member came to our office concerned about the safety of a loved one in crisis, we would investigate the appropriateness of petitioning a court for a substantial risk order,” Platania said.
Counsel on behalf of Platania and Brackney both filed motions to dismiss, arguing in part that the lawsuit is not ripe because neither defendant has sought a substantial risk order against Draego.
“Plaintiff identifies not even a single fact from which the Court might conclude that such a petition — much less the issuance of an order of removal — is impending, imminent, likely, or even a remote possibility,” the response on behalf of Platania reads.
Both defense motions argue that Draego’s five causes of action fail to create an argument that any of his rights have been violated and merely argue they could be violated.
“Draego’s First Amendment claims are based upon speculative future activities which are contingent upon the commencement of a future legal proceeding, the conclusion of a future judicial determination, as well as Draego’s future alleged ‘plans to refrain from engaging in lawful expressive activity to avoid losing his ability to possess firearms’ on some unidentified future date,” counsel on behalf of Brackney wrote.
In his complaint, Draego attempts to bolster his First Amendment argument by citing a 2016 federal lawsuit he filed against the city.
During that year, Draego attended City Council meetings to speak against the “allegedly unfettered Muslim immigration into his hometown.”
At one meeting, his speech was cut short by a council vote after he referred to Muslims as “monstrous maniacs” who perpetrate “horrible crimes.” In its vote, the council cited its meeting rule forbidding speech that disparages an entire group or race.
When the vote passed unanimously, Draego reasserted his right to speak and laid on the floor of the meeting hall in protest. He was then removed from the meeting by two police officers.
In July 2016, Draego sued the city. A settlement was reached in December of that year.
Draego, who is representing himself, filed a response Wednesday in which he requested that his complaint not be dismissed outright.
Unlike in a typical response to a defense motion to dismiss, Draego did not directly respond to the issues raised by Platania and Brackney, instead restating claims from his initial complaint.
"Only by addressing the court directly do I believe I can fully express why I believe I should have standing to challenge Virginia's so-called 'Red Flag Laws' because of their 'chilling' effect on my Second Amendment rights and my right to free speech under the First Amendment," he wrote.
The response goes on to claim that Draego represents the "naturalist philosophy of jurisprudence, which elevates principle and spirit above rote process."
Prior to Draego's response, a notice from the court gave Draego 21 days beginning Aug. 6 to respond to the defense motions, arguing which facts he disagrees with. If no motion is filed within 21 days, the court will “assume that plaintiff has lost interest in the case” and dismiss it.
It is unclear yet whether the court will accept a response that does not present counterarguments to any claims made by the defense.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.