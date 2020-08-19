Charlottesville officials seek to dismiss 'red flag' lawsuit

At one meeting, his speech was cut short by a council vote after he referred to Muslims as “monstrous maniacs” who perpetrate “horrible crimes.” In its vote, the council cited its meeting rule forbidding speech that disparages an entire group or race.

When the vote passed unanimously, Draego reasserted his right to speak and laid on the floor of the meeting hall in protest. He was then removed from the meeting by two police officers.

In July 2016, Draego sued the city. A settlement was reached in December of that year.

Draego, who is representing himself, filed a response Wednesday in which he requested that his complaint not be dismissed outright.

Unlike in a typical response to a defense motion to dismiss, Draego did not directly respond to the issues raised by Platania and Brackney, instead restating claims from his initial complaint.

"Only by addressing the court directly do I believe I can fully express why I believe I should have standing to challenge Virginia's so-called 'Red Flag Laws' because of their 'chilling' effect on my Second Amendment rights and my right to free speech under the First Amendment," he wrote.