Charlottesville mother receives four-year sentence for death of toddler

“I’ve already received the worst punishment I ever could: My son is dead” Nydia Love Lee said through muffled sobs Monday in Charlottesville Circuit Court as she was sentenced to four years in prison for the death of her 20-month-old child.
Lee’s sentencing comes nearly a year after she was arrested in the January 2019 death of her toddler son. The now 27-year-old mother initially was charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect but pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, as well as felony child neglect, in December.
Monday, as rain clouds grayed the skies outside, a few gathered in the newly renovated Charlottesville Circuit Court for Lee’s sentencing. Dressed in a red trustee jumpsuit from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, a masked Lee shrank into her chair and dabbed away tears over the course of the somber hearing.
Areshini Pather, deputy assistant commonwealth’s attorney for the city, presented extensive evidence of the injuries the child sustained prior to his death. Calling upon Dr. Robin Foster, a child abuse specialist from the Children’s Hospital of Virginia, Pather walked the court through each injury in detail.
According to Foster’s testimony, the child was underweight and short for his age and off the growth chart, indicating that he was malnourished and not just small for his age. The child also had evidence of bucket fractures on his arm, indicating recent and older abuse in the form of harsh jerking of the arm.
Other injuries included various bruising on the child’s upper thighs, abdominal region and groin area; healed rib fractures; retinal hemorrhaging; and a hematoma and other similar injuries on his brain consistent with blunt-force trauma.
As a diagram of a small child being shaken back and forth violently sat on the monitor beside her, Foster described the circumstances that could lead to the injuries the child suffered.
“These injuries are not consistent with a fall but with an action that would have an abrupt start and stop, such as shaking the child or from a bad car wreck where the vehicle repeatedly flips,” she said.
During cross-examination, Lee’s attorney, Mike Hallahan, asked Foster about other factors that may have contributed to the child’s small size, pointing to the health of Lee’s two older children. Foster said that there are nutritional issues that can lead to a child’s smaller size, but said she was not aware of any in this case.
Following expert testimony, Pather showed the court four videos shot by Lee the week of her son’s death. The videos, each only a few seconds long, showed the child visibly distressed, presumably screaming in pain and grinding his teeth.
In one of the videos, Lee grabs her child roughly by his arm, an action that prompted a strong emotional reaction from a member of the gallery who leapt to her feet and screamed at the defendant.
“I cannot believe you, I cannot believe what you have done, how could you?” the woman screamed at the top of her lungs between anguished gasps.
After a brief recess, court resumed and Pather contextualized the videos, which she said were sent to family members. Everyone who received the videos told Lee to take her child to the hospital, Pather said, recommendations she declined to follow.
Following the commonwealth’s evidence, Hallahan called Lee’s mother, Victoria Davis, to the stand. According to Davis, Lee was extremely depressed by the death of her son and had expressed her remorse through tears.
During closing arguments, Pather said the case was among the most difficult — the kind where no restitution can make the situation right. The situation was made more difficult by Lee’s lack of explanation for her actions, she said.
“His abuser is the one person in the world he loved the most, the one person he most trusted to care for him,” Pather said. “And all [Lee] has ever maintained in this case is that she put him down for a nap and found him unresponsive.”
The commonwealth requested a sentence between four and six years, citing the prolonged abuse indicated by the evidence.
Hallahan argued that the death was unintentional and that his client had accepted responsibility by pleading guilty to the two charges. To admit to her actions, “would destroy her,” Hallahan said.
He requested a sentence between zero and six months, as recommended by sentencing guidelines.
After a brief recess, Judge Richard E. Moore returned to issue a verdict, pausing to let Lee speak.
For the first time, Lee admitted in court to harming her child. She already had received the worst punishment possible, Lee said through sobs muffled by her mask, and all she does in jail is sleep and eat.
“Please, I don’t want to miss another of my kids' birthdays or another Christmas,” she said. “All of those videos and stuff ... they don’t show the great times we had together or the love.”
Moore sentenced Lee to four years in prison — three years for the manslaughter charge and one year for the felony child neglect charge. Upon release, Lee will not be allowed around children without their parents’ permission and will not be allowed to see her children without supervision for at least a year. She will receive credit for time served.
After a still-sobbing Lee asked the judge to confirm the four-year sentence, Moore said he took no pleasure in the sentence and the tragic case.
“Sometimes we have to live with our actions for longer than we like,” he said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.