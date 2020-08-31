Charlottesville mother receives four-year sentence for death of toddler

“I cannot believe you, I cannot believe what you have done, how could you?” the woman screamed at the top of her lungs between anguished gasps.

After a brief recess, court resumed and Pather contextualized the videos, which she said were sent to family members. Everyone who received the videos told Lee to take her child to the hospital, Pather said, recommendations she declined to follow.

Following the commonwealth’s evidence, Hallahan called Lee’s mother, Victoria Davis, to the stand. According to Davis, Lee was extremely depressed by the death of her son and had expressed her remorse through tears.

During closing arguments, Pather said the case was among the most difficult — the kind where no restitution can make the situation right. The situation was made more difficult by Lee’s lack of explanation for her actions, she said.

“His abuser is the one person in the world he loved the most, the one person he most trusted to care for him,” Pather said. “And all [Lee] has ever maintained in this case is that she put him down for a nap and found him unresponsive.”

The commonwealth requested a sentence between four and six years, citing the prolonged abuse indicated by the evidence.