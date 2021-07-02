Charlottesville man to face murder trial in death of wife

Per the transcript, Holmes also testified that Fitch confirmed he knew where Yvette Fitch worked. He claimed to have been shopping at the time of the shooting, Holmes testified, but was unable to provide any specific details such as where he shopped and what he purchased.

Holmes also testified that Fitch admitted to calling his wife on the night of the shooting to discuss their relationship and their divorce, though his attitude toward the separation changed during the interview.

“At one point in time, he said he was fine with it, that he was OK moving on, and, you know, didn’t have an issue with it,” Holmes said, according to the transcript. “At other points, he indicated that he was going to get his own attorney and wouldn’t sign the papers that she was requesting him to sign, that he was going to fight it because he felt like she owed him money.”

Scott Mayo, who had employed James Fitch at his garage, testified that he was aware of the couple’s issues and had heard Fitch say he was going to kill Yvette Fitch, and that he advised against it. Mayo also said that he overheard Fitch and another man discussing a small-caliber firearm in the former’s possession.