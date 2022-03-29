Charlottesville man shot, in critical condition

A Charlottesville man is in critical condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center after he was shot early Tuesday morning.

Charlottesville police identified the man as 42-year-old Lorenzo Louderback. Officers responded to the 800 block of Anderson Street at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday following a report that an adult male had been shot.

Louderback was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, according to a city news release.

Charlottesville police said that a firearm was recovered at the scene and that they believe all those involved have been identified.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident,” CPD officials said in the release.

No changes have been filed at this time and police are still investigating.