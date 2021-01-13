Charlottesville man sentenced to four and a half years in death of mother

A Charlottesville man will spend four and a half years behind bars for his role in the 2019 death of his mother.

On Wednesday, Maurice Robert Jackson appeared in Albemarle County Circuit Court, meekly testifying from the stand as he recounted the actions that led to the death of his mother, Samantha Cotton.

Initially charged with second degree murder and two counts of assault and battery against a police officer, Jackson accepted a plea agreement in September and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and one count of assault and battery against a police officer.

According to his testimony Wednesday, Jackson had been living with Cotton following his divorce and was helping his mother as she battled cancer. It was during this time that he developed a drinking problem which led to altercations between him and his mother, who was concerned his drinking would cause him to be unable to take her to the hospital if the need arose.

“I wish I had listened to her and I wish I had done more,” he said. “Alcohol has ruined my life and it has hurt those around me.”