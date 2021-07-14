Charlottesville man pleads guilty to using a hidden camera to videotape nude victims

The female victim filed a police report and implicated Garvis as a suspect, sharing that he had a crush on her. According to McKay, Garvis later admitted to the county police that he placed the camera, which he had access to view from his mobile phone.

A second hidden camera device was also located in Garvis’ home and contained nude images of his then-girlfriend, whom McKay said had also not consented to being videotaped.

The cameras not only captured video, but also audio, McKay said, and audio from phone calls from the victim resulted in the two felony counts of intercepting wire communication.

When conducting a search of Garvis’ belongings, McKay said investigators uncovered two videos of child pornography on a Samsung flash drive. These videos contained scenes of young girls being raped and assaulted and were found on a device also containing Garvis’ personal files, indicating the flash drive belonged to him.

Following McKay’s summary of the commonwealth’s evidence, Garvis’ attorney, Lloyd Snook, explained a slight disagreement with the two felony counts of intercepting wire communication for which Garvis pleaded guilty.