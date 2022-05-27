Charlottesville man charged in connection with fatal Seminole Trail crash

A 22-year-old Charlottesville man was arrested in connection with a fatal car crash earlier this month on Seminole Trail, according to Albemarle County police.

Cristian Alexandro Salinas-Perez was charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter; driving while license, permit, or privilege to drive suspended or revoked; driving after forfeiture of license; failure to obey traffic light and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Aggravated involuntary manslaughter is a felony punishable by one to 20 years of jail time. Albemarle County police said Salinas-Perez has had an outstanding warrant against him for an alcohol safety program violation.

He was arrested Friday and is being held without bond, according to the release.

Police responded to a report a two-vehicle collision at 9:20 p.m. May 15 on the 1200 Block of Seminole Trail near the Greenbrier Drive intersection. The driver of one of the vehicles, 36-year-old Justin Michael Tilghman of Charlottesville, died at the scene.

ACDP’s investigation showed that one vehicle was traveling southbound on Seminole Trail at an excessive speed when it struck a second vehicle in the intersection, according to the release.