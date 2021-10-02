Charlottesville man acquitted of attempted capital murder seeking dismissal of other convictions

In the motion, Lamson contends that the court did not instruct the jury of the meaning of criminal negligence, instead instructing the jury that malice must just be absent in order for the “unlawful” standard to be met and that the jury must affirmatively find that the “act was done unlawfully and not maliciously.”

It is not enough for there to be the mere absence of malice without regard to any other mental state, Lamson argues.

“His Honor's announced ruling that ‘unlawful’ is simply the first two elements of malicious discharge and the absence of malice contradicts not only his implied ruling in offering said instruction but the position of both the Commonwealth and the defendant at trial,” the motion reads.

Lamson further argues that Miles' trial counsel and Senior-Assistant Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Nina-Alice Antony sought a definition unlawful that meant heat of passion, which led to “not merely one of failure of the court to give instruction but also mis-instruction as to the requisite mental state for unlawful discharge.”

In effort to bolster his arguments, Lamson presents several hypothetical situations.