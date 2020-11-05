Charlottesville lawsuit asks court to reduce age limit for handgun sales

On behalf of Hirschfeld and Marshall, Charlottesville attorney Elliott Harding argued that the decision to prevent people under 21 from buying handguns is a class-based decision that is facially unconstitutional. Part of the basis for the federal restriction is that, at the time of ratification, people under 21 were not considered adults.

Harding argued that if the lower court’s position is upheld, then nearly every fundamental liberty could be subject to the age threshold established in the Founding-era, rather than the ages determined by the States and prevailing common-law.

Additionally, Harding argued that an opinion from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals that helped guide Conrad’s decision is incorrect.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“To be honest with the court, it is extreme to find that a fundamental liberty that is protected by the Bill of Rights does not apply to law-abiding, able-minded adult citizens,” he said. “To find that a constitutional liberty does not apply at all is ... against the precedent of the Supreme Court.”

Another point of contention for Harding is a loophole in the restriction that allows for family members to acquire and gift handguns to people under the age of 21, which does not require a background check and which seemingly runs afoul of gun safety restrictions.