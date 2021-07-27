Charlottesville judge reduces sentence slightly in brutal 2018 assault

“Based on his age and mental illness, if not treated right, he’s going to have a very difficult time in prison,” Murtagh said. “With that in mind, I ask the court to show mercy.”

Again arguing on behalf of the prosecution, Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania emphasized the violence sustained by the survivor and the time Moore took during the sentencing hearing to consider the evidence.

“In my approximate 20 years of practicing law, this is a case with injuries amongst the most severe and shocking I’ve seen,” he said.

Moore agreed with Platania and said he could not recall seeing an assault case where a woman was as bloodied and bruised as the survivor appeared in the evidentiary photos.

“Often when I sentence someone, the case will linger with me and I’ll wonder if I sentenced them too harshly or too lightly,” Moore said. “I struggle to find some issue to hang my hat on in this case that would make me believe I was too harsh.”