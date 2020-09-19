Charlottesville court officials working on reopening plan as federal jury trials resume

A smaller courtroom was used to provide a place for the public to view the trial via video conferencing, Dudley said, and the main courtroom was reconfigured to allow for social distancing. Instead of being seated in the jury box, jurors were instead seated in the gallery.

Cases in which a defendant requests a trial by jury and in which the defendant does not want a continuance and does not intend to plead guilty are being prioritized, Dudley said.

Civil jury trials will to be continued as criminal jury trials take Constitutional precedence. Already, a prolific rally lawsuit targeting organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally has been pushed back at least six months from its original October start date.

Meanwhile, a few blocks away, officials with the Charlottesville Circuit Court are working on getting a plan for jury trials approved.

Charlottesville Clerk of Court Llezelle Dugger said that the Supreme Court of Virginia is requiring each circuit court to submit their safety plans for jury trials. Only circuit courts in four localities have received approval for their plans so far, according to information on the state supreme court website.