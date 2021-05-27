Charlottesville commonwealth's attorney candidates answer community questions at forum

Szwabowski, whose background is also partially based in the Charlottesville-Albemarle Public Defenders Office, wasted little time differentiating himself from Platania, arguing that he and his staff prosecute drug charges and felony charges too often.

“It's within the discretion of the prosecutor to reduce charges to misdemeanors and it would be appropriate to do so in whole categories of cases,” Szwabowski said. “I have campaigned specifically on drug possession, but there's other places as well that we’re felonizing too many young people.”

Certain cases, such as murder, rape and robbery, are big time crimes that deserve the stigma that comes with a felony conviction, Szwabowski said, but many felony charges could be avoided by utilizing prosecutorial discretion more broadly.

In response, Platania pointed to work his office had done to reduce first-time, nonviolent felony charges to misdemeanors and to divert drug cases to treatment for ultimate dismissal.

Platania also pointed to data provided by Neal Goodloe, the city’s criminal justice planner, which showed there were 19 felony drug charges in the last two years. Those cases only represented a sole charge of felony drug possession and not possession charges connected to another crime, such as driving under the influence, he said.