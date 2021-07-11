Charlottesville Circuit Court lifts mask requirement for vaccinated people

However, those who have been fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks within the building, Moore wrote.

“All persons entering the courthouse shall be asked, along with the other required questions, whether they have been vaccinated,” the order reads. “If they have been, they do not need to wear a mask while in the building, but they still must observe social distancing and have their temperature taken, use hand-sanitizer.”

According to Jon Zug, clerk of the Albemarle County Circuit Court, though the Supreme Court of Virginia order does grant flexibility to the courts, Judges Cheryl Higgins and Claude Worrell have not yet let the circuit court staff know if things will change soon.

“I would expect some changes come the beginning of the next term that commences on Monday, Aug. 2,” Zug said.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia similarly loosened COVID-19 precautions in May following a change in emergency orders and vaccination rates. The Charlottesville federal court no longer requires vaccinated people to wear masks or physically distance themselves.