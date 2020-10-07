Charlottesville author's tax lawsuit hit snag

“The undisputed facts show the city has shoehorned authors like Regulus into an unconstitutionally vague business-licensing regime that does not give them notice that they will be taxed,” the motion reads. “The undisputed facts also show that the city taxes writers like Regulus but not the institutional press, in violation of the First Amendment.”

According to the motion, the city lists more than 130 taxable occupations broken down into eight classes, none of which contain “freelance author.”

The city’s competing motion for summary judgment argues that its tax ordinance bears no implication on any sort of speech, “either content or speaker-based.”

“The city’s ordinance is an economic ordinance only for the privilege of conducting business within the city’s jurisdiction, with wide application to all professions and businesses that are not otherwise exempt,” the motion reads. “There is no method of singling out any particular speaker or content for taxation and because of its wide applicability, there are no First Amendment implications requiring heightened scrutiny.”