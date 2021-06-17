Charlottesville, Albemarle County will not prosecute people for continuing to wear masks

Following the end of Virginia’s state of emergency, people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County will not be prosecuted for continuing to wear masks for health reasons.

Per a joint statement from Jim Hingeley and Joe Platania, commonwealth’s attorneys for the county and city, respectively, will not be prosecuted for violating the state's concealed identity law.

The state of emergency prompted by COVID-19 will end June 30, and a state law making it unlawful to wear a mask in public with the intent to conceal one’s identity will go back into full effect on that day. However, per the release, the same law permits the wearing of masks to protect the safety of the wearer and other persons.

“Those who wish to continue to wear masks in public to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 spread and exposure may do so without fear of prosecution in Albemarle and Charlottesville,” the joint statement reads. “Please be safe and respectful of your fellow citizens.”