A car collided into the front of a urology clinic on Pantops on Monday afternoon. It is now the third instance of a vehicle crashing into a building in the Charlottesville area this year.

There were no injuries and no charges on Monday, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

The incident was described by police as “improper parking.”

Police arrived at the scene Monday afternoon after receiving a call at 12:35 p.m., county police spokeswoman Abbey Stumpf told The Daily Progress.

Upon arrival, they found a sedan parked inside the front entrance of the Urological Associates offices at 155 Riverbend Drive.

Stumpf said the car had a driver and passenger inside. Neither was injured.

Nor was anyone inside the building, Stumpf said.

“People were evacuated from the building,” she said, “but no one was injured.”

A fire marshal was also dispatched to the scene, according to Stumpf.

By 4 p.m., a crew was already at the site working to patch up the hole in the facade of the building.

Monday’s crash is the third time this year a car has crashed through a building in the area.

On Jan. 30, exactly a week before Monday’s crash, police say 71-year-old Charlottesville resident Anne Moore Milnor crashed her BMW SUV through the front of the Package Depot in Ivy Square Shopping Center in Charlottesville. Milnor, who was treated for minor injuries at University of Virginia Medical Center, was issued a traffic summons and charged with reckless driving. A Package Depot employee who Milnor’s vehicle struck also was treated for minor injuries on site, police said.

Earlier, on Jan. 4, a driver crashed into a vacant meeting room at the DoubleTree Hotel off U.S. 29 north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County. No one inside the hotel was hurt and the motorist also suffered only minor injuries, according to the Albemarle County Police Department. Police said at the time they believed it was an accident.