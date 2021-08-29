Car attacker Fields pushes back against sanctions

However, in a response filed Aug. 20, Fields’ counsel wrote that the part of the jury instruction requested by the defendants “directly contradicts information they have obtained in hundreds of thousands of documents from a myriad of sources.”

The response further argues that Fields’ refusal to answer interrogatories or requests for admission is allowed via his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

According to Fields’ counsel, years of discovery, hundreds of thousands of documents and multiple criminal investigations have failed to show that Fields planned the rally or communicated with any of the co-defendants.

“It will be evident at trial that Fields was an attendee of the rally and nothing more,” the response reads. “Yet plaintiffs ask this court to instruct the jury to the contrary.”

Fields was convicted in Charlottesville Circuit Court in December 2018 of 10 charges, including the first-degree murder of Heyer, after he traveled from his Ohio home to the rally and then drove his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counter-protesters after the Aug. 12, 2017, rally was broken up by police. He was sentenced in July 2019 to life in prison plus 419 years and ordered to pay $480,000 in fines.