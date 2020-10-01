Cantwell to remain a defendant in rally lawsuit

The denial comes during a busy week judicial week for Cantwell, who, according to court records, was found guilty Monday by a New Hampshire federal jury of threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a racist group he felt was harassing and bullying him.

According to the Associated Press, Cantwell faces up to 22 years in prison and will be sentenced Jan. 4. He will remain in Strafford County jail in New Hampshire until then.

Cantwell is currently representing himself in the Charlottesville lawsuit after his attorneys dropped him as a client in 2019, citing his inability to pay and difficulties with his conduct. Prior to the departure of his attorneys, Cantwell had been accused by the plaintiffs of making “unlawful threats” against their lead attorney, Roberta Kaplan.

As Cantwell’s motion was denied, defendants Jason Kessler, Nathan Damigo, Matthew Parrott, Identity Evropa and Traditionalist Workers Party have filed a motion to exclude an expert report from two professors on behalf of the plaintiffs.

In a September motion, attorney Elmer Woodard argued that the expert testimony would confuse or mislead the jury and “impermissibly states as fact that the defendants did what the plaintiffs accuse them of doing.”