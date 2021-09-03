Brackney's termination leads to many questions, few answers

In posts attached to a video of poet Funmilola Fagbamila and congressional testimony from Fannie Lou Hamer, Walker said she was not sharing information because it would change the outcome but because “white supremacy is powerful.”

“Chief Brackney isn’t going to return, nor would I ask her to come back. I’m simply acknowledging how toxic this community is,” she said. “I wish I had facts and didn’t have to ‘gossip or speculate’ as our world-class twitter guru pointed out. I would appreciate receiving respect as the mayor and having been given a reason why.”

Walker also posted a five-page document titled “Departmental Investigation Executive Summary,” which appeared to be a longer, more detailed version of a press release sent out by the city last month in response to a PBA survey. The document, which is dated Aug. 9, appears to be an official report, but it is unclear to whom the report was sent.

In August, the PBA released survey data from 65 police employee respondents that indicated dissatisfaction among its members with the leadership of the city police department. On Aug. 20 the city released a lengthy unsigned response that said the PBA’s survey and the release of its results occurred during “a difficult reorganization and the recent terminations of employment of members of the city’s SWAT Team.”