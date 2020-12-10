Brackney refutes racial profiling claims made by church, calls on leadership to be held accountable

An officer tells the man that he should not walk through people’s backyards and private property and should instead take a different route, which matches a claim made in the church’s letter that “one of the officers even suggested that he walk another way to church!”

The church member appears upset by the 911 call and the description of him, leading to an interaction with an officer in which the officer claims that the incident is not racial profiling.

“I’m not going to keep arguing with you about it. You’re trying to push this race thing that it’s not, and I’m tired of hearing about it,” the officer can be heard saying. “It has nothing to do with race; they just had their house broken into by someone who came from the same direction that is fitting the same description.”

The interaction did not result in any charges and Brackney said the department made steps to investigate the incident prior to the church’s letter.