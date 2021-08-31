Brackney discusses need for data in improving equitable policing

“We were all raised in some kind of way, we were raised to believe things and it’s difficult to try to undo those things that are very salient to you,” Keesee said. “Whether you’re told by your mother or in your church by friends, those views are very difficult to impact. But when you can change the situation with the use of science, changing becomes something that’s very doable.”

Brackney echoed a similar sentiment and emphasized the importance of data in corroborating lived experiences. People of color, and Black people in particular, don’t need data to validate their experiences, Brackney said, but data and science are needed to move systems in western cultures.

“Typically, we’ve not collected data in a way that validates, authenticates or gives value to those voices of lived experiences,” Brackney said. “The way CPE has asked us to collect our data and to turn that over will then allow us to see in a very real way the story that we may not have been able to weave together but with just one person telling us.”

Since assuming her position in 2018, Brackney said she has been working to remodel the city police department into a department that emphasizes trust and transparency.