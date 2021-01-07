Brackney calls for proactive, community-driven solutions to rise in violent crime

With budget season approaching, Brackney suggested members of the community could use that process to address some of the drivers of violence.

“Budgets are driven by the things that we say that we care about, and if there's this level of violence in our community, the underlying drivers are our educational systems or the decay in our social support systems and structures,” she said. “Those are the reasons that [people are] often violent. However, that does not mean that we tolerate that type of violence in this community, nor should it be condoned.”

Assistant Police Chief Jim Mooney also spoke during the press conference, sharing statistics that shed light on the increase in violent crime.

According to Mooney, the city police responded to 195 calls for shots fired last year. Of those, about 122 had evidence that shots were in fact fired, as shell casings or a victim were found. Additionally, 2020 saw four homicides, three of which have resulted in arrests, and 20 aggravated assaults.

2021 has not started out any better, Mooney said, referencing several shooting incidents, including one Monday in the middle of northbound Emmet Street near Hydraulic Road that resulted in the arrest of three men from Columbus, Georgia.