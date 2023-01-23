Boy shot and injured amid downtown power outage, police say

A shooting downtown late Monday night amid a neighborhood power outage left one boy injured but alive, according to Charlottesville police.

Police said they are investigating the shooting that occurred just before 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets – moments before more than 2,000 households in the area lost power.

“It sounded like gunshots and then all the lights went out,” an employee at the ACAC gym downtown told The Daily Progress shortly after she said the staff had telephoned the police.

A juvenile male was struck and injured in the gunfire, law enforcement said.

“The victim remains in stable condition. This is an ongoing investigation,” police said in a tweet posted at 11:35 p.m.

City police spokesman Kyle Ervin told The Daily Progress there would be no more information available on the incident Monday night.

Crews were seen working on a utility pole on Garrett Street attempting to restore power to the area as police responded to the reported shooting nearby.

There were 2,421 households in the area that lost power Monday night, including in the neighborhood where the shooting was reported, according to Dominion Energy’s website. Residents began to report their power was returning before midnight, and Dominion Energy's website reported all power had been restored by 12:45 a.m.

Dominion Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

It was unclear whether the shooting and the power outage were connected.