Body found at train tracks in Albemarle County

At approximately 6:50 p.m. Friday, Albemarle County police responded to a call for service to the train tracks near Bending Branch Road, according to a news release. At the scene, police recovered the body of a deceased person from the train tracks.
The train eventually resumed its service, and police said an investigation is ongoing.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or email crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
— Staff reports
