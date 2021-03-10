Average age of ACRJ inmates increasing, according to report

Intakes — which refers to a person being taken into jail — of inmates ages 50 and older rose by 58% from 2010 to 2019. During that same time period, intakes of the youngest inmates, ages 18 to 24, fell significantly. During 2019, intakes of those 50 and older, totaling 800, were second only to intakes of those ages 25 to 29, which totaled 807.

The inmate population from Charlottesville took a sharp decline in intakes among inmates ages 18 to 24, although significant increases in intake volume among older inmates was not observed.

Per the report, the average age of an inmate taken into ACRJ has increased 8% over the past 10 years, from 33.8 to 36.7 years of age. This has significant cost implications for the jail, according to Goodloe, specifically with regard to increases in medical costs associated with an aging inmate population.

The average age at intake from 2010 to 2019 rose at twice the rate in Albemarle County as in Charlottesville and Nelson County’s intake population grew slightly younger.

The vast majority of ACRJ inmates are between the age of 50 and 59 — nearly 80% — and the remainder are largely under the age of 65, Goodloe said. The ages of these inmates indicate that the cause of the increase may be rooted in financial instability, Goodloe said.