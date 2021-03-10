Average age of ACRJ inmates increasing, according to report

Over the last decade, the population of older inmates at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail has increased as the younger population has decreased, according to data collected by the Jefferson Area Community Criminal Justice Board.
The findings are part of an annual report compiled by Neal Goodloe, a criminal justice planner with the Criminal Justice Board who also works with the Office of Offender Aid and Restoration. The compiled data, which is primarily from ACRJ, examines changes among the localities the jail serves — the city of Charlottesville, and Albemarle and Nelson counties.
According to Goodloe, the report is intended to standardize data collection and analysis processes; serve as a general template for annual reports in future years; establish trend lines; and provide opportunities for local decision-makers to better understand long-term changes in crime patterns, jail utilization and costs.
The latest report examines data from 2010 through the end of 2019, painting a portrait of how crime and enforcement has changed in the last decade.
Several things stand out in the data, Goodloe said, including the increasing impact of inmates ages 50 and older on felony bookings, intakes, average length of stay and bed-day expenditures — all of which contribute to the rise in cost of housing an aging of the inmate population.
Intakes — which refers to a person being taken into jail — of inmates ages 50 and older rose by 58% from 2010 to 2019. During that same time period, intakes of the youngest inmates, ages 18 to 24, fell significantly. During 2019, intakes of those 50 and older, totaling 800, were second only to intakes of those ages 25 to 29, which totaled 807.
The inmate population from Charlottesville took a sharp decline in intakes among inmates ages 18 to 24, although significant increases in intake volume among older inmates was not observed.
Per the report, the average age of an inmate taken into ACRJ has increased 8% over the past 10 years, from 33.8 to 36.7 years of age. This has significant cost implications for the jail, according to Goodloe, specifically with regard to increases in medical costs associated with an aging inmate population.
The average age at intake from 2010 to 2019 rose at twice the rate in Albemarle County as in Charlottesville and Nelson County’s intake population grew slightly younger.
The vast majority of ACRJ inmates are between the age of 50 and 59 — nearly 80% — and the remainder are largely under the age of 65, Goodloe said. The ages of these inmates indicate that the cause of the increase may be rooted in financial instability, Goodloe said.
“These are folks who are not yet eligible for some of the most significant social supports for the elderly, like Social Security and Medicare,” Goodloe said. “They are getting to an age where they can't work the kind of jobs that they did when they were younger and the data is showing that there are significant financial hardships that are more acute in this age group.”
Using data from the Virginia State Police to compile an analysis of statewide arrest trends by age from 2010 to 2019, Goodloe said he found that the age trends at ACRJ match up closely with the rest of the state.
Another trend is an increase in narcotics violations.
The number of narcotics violations per 1,000 residents rose 68% in Albemarle and 296% in Nelson, while dropping 55% in Charlottesville. Per the report, cocaine was, by far, the most frequently certified narcotic in the ACRJ footprint from 2001 through 2017, although a surge in opiates and methamphetamine was observed starting in 2016.
“In Albemarle County, sharp increases in methamphetamine and opioid certifications began around 2014. In 2018, certifications for methamphetamine outnumbered cocaine for the first time,” the report reads. “Meanwhile, Charlottesville’s felony drug certifications remained dominated by cocaine throughout the period, with an upswing in opioids observed starting in 2013.”
According to Abbey Stumpf, spokesperson for the Albemarle County Police Department, over the last year, county police have seen an increase in methamphetamine and are seizing larger amounts than just for personal use.
“We still have the personal use cases, but our task force and area partners are seizing larger amounts of the drug in our area,” Stumpf said. “These investigations are handled by a regional drug task force, and focus has been placed on large-scale drug operations.”
Another trend was the decrease in reported crime and increase in felony charges, a trend that also was pointed out in a previous version of the report that studied 2009 through 2018.
In a 2019 interview, Greg Jenkins, deputy chief of support services for the Albemarle County Police Department, said that some of the increased charges can be attributed to changes the department has implemented since 2009.
One of those changes in geographic policing, which the county police started in 2012. Geographic policing refers to the practice of assigning a small core of officers to exclusively patrol sectors of the county, which Jenkins said was done in an effort to help police more effectively build relationships within the community.
“By focusing our policing in certain areas, we’ve been able to make a real impact on the community,” Jenkins said. “Charges from these focused areas have likely risen due to our higher clearance rates."
Similarly, the Charlottesville Police Department previously has attributed this trend in part to a change in policing. A 2019 statement from the city police also pointed to probation violations counting as bookings, which can also influence the increase in felony charges.
Data from the report also backs up this claim, showing that felony probation violators expended more jail bed-days than any other charge type from 2010 to 2019.