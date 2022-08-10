Augusta County man shot on 5th St SW

An Augusta County man was sent to the UVa Emergency Room after he was shot on Aug. 7. The man suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg.
Charlottesville officers responded to the 400 block of 5th St SW at approximately 6:30 p.m. They located several shell casings in the area.
According to CPD officials, two cars were struck.
The investigation is still underway.
