Augusta County man shot on 5th St SW

charlottesville police badge

An Augusta County man was sent to the UVa Emergency Room after he was shot on Aug. 7. The man suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Charlottesville officers responded to the 400 block of 5th St SW at approximately 6:30 p.m. They located several shell casings in the area.

According to CPD officials, two cars were struck.

The investigation is still underway.

