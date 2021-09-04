Arrest made in Boylan Heights shooting

The Charlottesville Police Department has arrested a suspect in a shooting at the Boylan Heights restaurant on The Corner.

The suspect is identified as Taylor Ryan Woodson, 22, of Louisa County.

At 12:31 a.m. Saturday, city and University of Virginia police officers responded to Boylan Heights, at 102 14th St. NW, for a shooting.

While in a bathroom in the restaurant, a patron was shot and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The bullet entered the bathroom after being fired from an adjacent bathroom. The victim was transported to the UVa Medical Center, where she was admitted for treatment.

Based on surveillance footage obtained during the investigation, a CPD officer was able to identify the suspect in the shooting. Detectives, working with the assistance of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, arranged for the suspect to turn himself in at the Charlottesville Police Department. Additionally, the gun used was seized as evidence.

Woodson is charged with willful discharge of a firearm with bodily harm and reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.