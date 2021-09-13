 Skip to main content
Arrest made after man hit by vehicle, gunshot in city
An Albemarle County man was arrested Saturday after police say he hit another man with his vehicle. 

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, Roy Willard Gray, 62, was charged with malicious wounding and is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Charlottesville police said an officer witnessed a verbal disorder Saturday in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

As the officer approached, Gray got into a vehicle and then hit another man with the vehicle, according to a news release. The man who was hit by the vehicle fired a single gunshot into the front windshield, "narrowly missing" Gray, police said. 

The man who was hit suffered minor injuries that did not require treatment.

Assistant Police Chief James Mooney said the man with the gun was detained at the scene but released a short time later and, considering the information the officer had at the time of arrest, Gray was determined to be the primary aggressor in the incident. 

Police are still investigating the case and anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an additional arrest.

— Staff reports

