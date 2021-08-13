Area service dogs business owner fined approximately $3 million for deceiving customers

“Families rely on service dogs to help them, and lying about what these animals can do could leave them with absolutely no protection against a life-threatening situation. I am incredibly proud of my Consumer Protection team for their hard work and dedication on this case and we will continue to hold those bad actors who take advantage of Virginians accountable.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Warren will have a judgment entered against him and have to pay:

$514,406.39 in restitution for affected consumers;

$1,447,919.18 to the commonwealth for the use and benefit of charitable organizations that support those or similar purposes for which the funds were collected by SDWR;

$822,500 to the commonwealth for civil penalties; and

$279,200.75 to the commonwealth for attorneys’ fees and expenses incurred in investigating and litigating the case.