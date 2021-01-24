Area prosecutors split on change to centuries-old jury sentencing law

The court would need to add days to its calendar and there could be a need to add a judge, he said, resulting in the need for additional courtrooms and staffing.

“The goal of this new legislation appears to be to remove what has been unfairly referred to as a ‘bludgeon wielded by prosecutors’ in order to force a defendant to accept a plea agreement rather than risk a jury sentence,” Consolvo said. “What this legislation, as written, will cause is a forcing of unfavorable outcomes for victims and communities by granting unjust/unfair/unequal control to a defendant.”

As a potential solution, Consolvo said the law should be amended to allow either party to demand trial by jury but leave the determination of sentencing by jury at the discretion of the opposing party.

“In other words, if the commonwealth demands jury, the defendant will have the right to determine if the judge or the jury sentences,” he said. “If the defendant demands jury, the commonwealth will have the right to determine if the judge or the jury sentences.”

Some of Consolvo’s concerns are shared by Rusty McGuire, commonwealth’s attorney for Louisa County.