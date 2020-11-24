Area man wanted in Saturday homicide in Albemarle

Albemarle County police have obtained an arrest warrant for an area man wanted on a second-degree murder charge.

James Elliott Fitch, 58, is wanted in relation to a Saturday homicide, according to a press release. County police on Saturday found Yvette Fitch, 55, dead after they responded to a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Wingspread Lane, authorities said.

No further details were available by press time.

Authorities said on Saturday that a suspect was under investigation and that there was no threat to the community. Anyone with information about James Fitch's whereabouts or the homicide is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.