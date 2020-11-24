Area man arrested in Albemarle County homicide

Albemarle County police have arrested an area man who was sought in connection with a second-degree murder charge.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

James Elliott Fitch, 58, is charged in relation to a Saturday homicide near Covesville, according to a press release. County police found Yvette Fitch, 55, dead after they responded to a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Wingspread Lane, authorities said.

No further details were available by press time.

Anyone with information about James Fitch's whereabouts or the homicide is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.