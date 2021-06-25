Apparently abandoned pigs in Albemarle to find new home

A quartet of lost pigs soon will find new homes following an uncommon legal procedure.

Located earlier this month in the area of Stony Point Road and Hammocks Gap Road in Albemarle County, the four young Vietnamese potbellied pigs were taken into custody by Albemarle police, according to Officer Mason Walsh of the animal protection unit.

In general, Walsh said, livestock being found at large is a pretty common occurrence in the county, but this situation was a bit different due to the lack of a clear owner.

“Fences fail, trees fall, etc., and ACPD officers and community members are usually great at working together to quickly locate owners and resolve issues,” Walsh said. “The only odd thing about this situation is that we have not been able to locate an owner.”

Because police have not been able to locate the owner, the county commonwealth’s attorney office has to follow a statutory legal procedure for the legal responsibility of the abandoned animals.

In this case, that means filing a petition to allow the animals to be given to a good Samaritan, said Jim Hingeley, commonwealth’s attorney for Albemarle.