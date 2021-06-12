Albemarle police share details about upcoming body-worn camera program

“There are a whole bunch of little factors that made now the perfect time; it’s not just one thing,” Miller said. “But I will say that getting the state grant that provided half of the cost was a big win for us.”

The seized assets fund includes cash and other items, such as vehicles, that the county has seized over the years, mostly via drug busts, Miller said. The fund was used in part due to grant requirements but will not be used to provide ongoing funding.

“The asset forfeiture fund would be appropriate for the capital costs of cameras and also potentially future maintenance and replacement of cameras, but the ongoing fees and costs of the program will have to be absorbed in the operating budget,” Kilroy said.

Due to shipping delays, the county police now expect the cameras to arrive toward the end of July and training will begin soon afterward. The evening shift, which runs from the early afternoon until around midnight, will be the first to receive the equipment due to their higher rate of interaction with the community.

In terms of the cameras’ functions, officers will need to activate the camera in order to record both video and audio.