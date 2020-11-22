Albemarle police investigating killing in Covesville

Albemarle County police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide in the Covesville area.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Wingspread Lane around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

They found Yvette Fitch, 55, dead at the scene. An unnamed suspect is under investigation and police say there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call police Detective Andrew Holmes at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or email crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

— Staff reports