Albemarle police investigating homicide on Mallside Forest Court

Albemarle County police are investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old man.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Glenwood Station Lane and Rio Road East at 9:54 p.m. Friday.

The victim, Gabriel Joseph Price, of Charlottesville, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he later died.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Mallside Forest Court.

The shooting is being treated as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call county police Detective Holmes at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000, or email crimestoppers@albemarle.org.