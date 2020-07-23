Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN NELSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... WEST CENTRAL ALBEMARLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY. * AT 556 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN OVER THE AREA. THE RAIN WILL CAUSE FLOODING. ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN, WITH AN ADDITIONAL INCH OF RAINFALL POSSIBLE. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WINTERGREEN, AFTON, NELLYSFORD AND GREENFIELD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&