Albemarle man charged with distributing child pornography
Albemarle police have arrested a 60-year-old county man on charges of distributing child pornography on the internet.

Douglas Craig Maldonado is charged with five felony counts of distributing child pornography after the department’s cybercrime unit began an investigation March 23, according to a police news release.

No further information was readily available through the court system. Police said the investigation is still active and that they would not provide more information at this time.

Officers ask anyone with information regarding the case to call county police Detective Mike Wells at (434) 296-5807.

The cybercrime unit works with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which investigates child-related internet crimes across several jurisdictions.

