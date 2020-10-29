Albemarle County vineyard over sued over canceled wedding

A lawsuit filed on behalf of a Washington D.C. area couple is targeting an Albemarle County vineyard for approximately $32,000 in compensation for a wedding canceled due to COVID-19.

The lawsuit, filed on Oct 23., names Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards as the defendant, alleging the vineyard changed a wedding contract and declined to reimburse the deposit after Heather Heldman and Amir Neeman canceled their wedding. Heldman’s father, Andrew Heldman, is listed as the sole plaintiff.

Per the lawsuit, the couple selected Pippin Hill as their wedding venue in December 2018 and over the months to come deposited $32,439 toward a total cost of $70,094.

The couple was set to wed in June 2020 but were forced to postpone their wedding in light of a series of executive orders from Gov. Ralph Northam that limited the size of gathering in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The couple postponed their wedding to Oct. 9 and collaborated on an updated contract which included a “force majeure,” clause which the couple intended to allow for a refund in the event the wedding was unable to be conducted “as originally planned.”