Ahead of state Supreme Court hearing, city argues local court erred on statues

Furthermore, Robertson argues that “the zealous political interest” of the plaintiffs is insufficient to create “taxpayer standing” necessary to seeking an injunction.

“The City Council resolutions and actions challenged by [the plaintiffs] represent aspects of a public controversy and disputed political issue,” she wrote. “Throughout this case, Payne’s sole interest has been to redress an anticipated public injury — preventing removal of the statues by ‘defending history against an intolerant present.’”

Lastly, Robertson wrote that the 1997 update of the code section — which changed the language to include cities in addition to the already included counties — does not apply retroactively. Additionally, Robertson argues that the court is obligated to enforce current law, which does not bar any locality from removing any monument.

The city’s arguments were supported by a similarly lengthy brief filed by state Attorney General Mark Herring last week. Herring’s amicus brief — a legal document filed by a non-party with a strong interest in a case — details the history of Charlottesville’s Confederate statues, as well as the state code section that once sought to protect war monuments.