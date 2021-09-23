ACRJ renovations meeting focuses on need for improvements to facility

Kumer said inmates have not yet been consulted about what changes they would like to see in the jail but will be able to offer input by the time the planning process ends.

Among the people who spoke at the meeting was Susan Perry, who said that she appreciates that the intention appears to not be focused on adding more beds. Due to diversionary programs, changes to how crimes are prosecuted in Albemarle County and Charlottesville and changes to state law, less people are currently being incareceted in the jail, she said.

“When I was in criminal justice school a professor talked about a really good diversion program where everyone was interviewed and they found better places for them to be before court,” she said. “But when the judges saw the empty beds they filled them up. So it’s kind of like that thinking that if you build it they will come, so this list is nice to see.”

Tony Bell, Moseley Architects’ managing principal, emphasized that the diversionary programs and prosecutions are all things that the jail has no decision in.